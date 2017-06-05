Global Survey About The Catholic Church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., June 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Faith Perceptions is a market research firm that provides churches and faith-based organizations with research about experiences and perceptions of faith in general. They are conducting a global study about the Catholic Church and are seeking feedback on experiences and/or perceptions concerning the Catholic Church from both Catholics and non-Catholics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.