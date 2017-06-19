Eclipse 45 mins ago 11:12 a.m.Weather balloons set to launch during eclipse on August 21
With just two months to go before the total solar eclipse, local researchers are preparing for an ambitious project to see how the eclipse affects the atmosphere. Dr. Robert Pasken, a St. Louis University meteorology professor, says scientists want to know how the atmosphere responds to the eclipse and how it changes just before, during and after the eclipse.
