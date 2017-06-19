Crime 11 mins ago 2:15 p.m.Suspect arrested for Maplewood carjackings, Fenton bank robbery

Charles Ackerman is facing charges for a string of robberies and attempted robberies, including carjackings in Maplewood and the robbery of a bank in Fenton. ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A man from Cape Girardeau is now facing charges for a slew of carjackings and attempted carjackings in Maplewood, and a bank robbery in Fenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.