Cape Girardeau PD: driver in custody after chase, crash near movie theater

According to police, Anthony Porter Jr. is in custody on charges of first degree tampering, resisting a lawful stop and fourth degree assault charge. Drivers called in complaining about a speeding driver on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Cape Girardeau.

