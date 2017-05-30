Cape Girardeau PD: driver in custody after chase, crash near movie theater
According to police, Anthony Porter Jr. is in custody on charges of first degree tampering, resisting a lawful stop and fourth degree assault charge. Drivers called in complaining about a speeding driver on Interstate 55 southbound, north of Cape Girardeau.
