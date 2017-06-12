Cape Girardeau, MO man has his own pr...

Cape Girardeau, MO man has his own private observatory

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KFVS12

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone around here who is more devoted to star gazing than Dennis Vollink. He's not a science teacher, a physics professor or an astrophysicist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Menard's 39 min Bad Breath 6
charter service 53 min have to use you 1
Sucking deprived married/straight/curious guys. 3 hr SCum guzler 9
Cape Landlords (Jan '11) 10 hr guest 41
Realtors 10 hr Guest 5
Denny's 13 hr Vonnie Depree 2
Matthew Parker 19 hr Ms Missouri 1
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,288 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC