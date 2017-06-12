Cape Girardeau man arrested after sta...

Cape Girardeau man arrested after stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

OREGON COUNTY, MO - A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the back in Oregon County, Missouri on Sunday, June 11. The Oregon County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the back at the campground at Hufstedlers Canoe rental on Sunday afternoon. Responding officers discovered Weston Loveland, 32, of Cape Girardeau had been stabbed twice in the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lil bobby hasting 5 hr Freddie100 2
Hows trump workin out for ya 6 hr Edmond Ruffin 353
Decent pain clinic or dr (Jul '15) 6 hr Fentanyl 6
Door to door steak salesmen 7 hr Meat eater 2
What's Going On At Saint Francis Medical Center? 7 hr Bad Idea 2
RED DOT storage 7 hr iwantmystuff 1
Cape Landlords (Jan '11) 11 hr Terri 38
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC