Cape Girardeau man arrested after stabbing
OREGON COUNTY, MO - A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the back in Oregon County, Missouri on Sunday, June 11. The Oregon County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the back at the campground at Hufstedlers Canoe rental on Sunday afternoon. Responding officers discovered Weston Loveland, 32, of Cape Girardeau had been stabbed twice in the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lil bobby hasting
|5 hr
|Freddie100
|2
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|6 hr
|Edmond Ruffin
|353
|Decent pain clinic or dr (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Fentanyl
|6
|Door to door steak salesmen
|7 hr
|Meat eater
|2
|What's Going On At Saint Francis Medical Center?
|7 hr
|Bad Idea
|2
|RED DOT storage
|7 hr
|iwantmystuff
|1
|Cape Landlords (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Terri
|38
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC