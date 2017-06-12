Cape Girardeau man arrested after stabbing

OREGON COUNTY, MO - A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after stabbing another man in the back in Oregon County, Missouri on Sunday, June 11. The Oregon County Sheriff's Department received a report of a man who had been stabbed in the back at the campground at Hufstedlers Canoe rental on Sunday afternoon. Responding officers discovered Weston Loveland, 32, of Cape Girardeau had been stabbed twice in the back.

