Abortion debate sparks rallies

Questions concerning the Legislature's role in regulating abortion brought up two recurring themes among pro-life and pro-choice advocates: the cost associated with the special session and the legislative authority to regulate women's health issues. While the House held a committee meeting Wednesday on abortion legislation under House Bills 3 and 6, Planned Parenthood supporters and representatives of Service Employees International Union , NARAL and of ACLU joined under the Rotunda to emphasize the Legislature shouldn't have the authority to regulate health issues related to women.

