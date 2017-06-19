Abortion debate sparks rallies
Questions concerning the Legislature's role in regulating abortion brought up two recurring themes among pro-life and pro-choice advocates: the cost associated with the special session and the legislative authority to regulate women's health issues. While the House held a committee meeting Wednesday on abortion legislation under House Bills 3 and 6, Planned Parenthood supporters and representatives of Service Employees International Union , NARAL and of ACLU joined under the Rotunda to emphasize the Legislature shouldn't have the authority to regulate health issues related to women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corn Fed Heifer (P2)
|43 min
|Guest
|2
|Hows trump workin out for ya
|3 hr
|Edmund Ruffin
|357
|Go Fund Me Abuse
|4 hr
|Jaded
|8
|Ready opioids (O XY 30s) (tar) etc
|8 hr
|deau
|1
|Brown Bag Video --- Have You Been There ? (Feb '08)
|9 hr
|Irphing
|1,867
|luhr brothers (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|GTO
|46
|Castor River Park Campground??? (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|Just sayin
|52
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC