2 hospitalized following Monday morning crash
NEW MADRID CO., MO - - A collision Monday morning sent two people to the hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61, just north of Missouri Highway 80 in New Madrid County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plato's rip off
|42 min
|Local
|2
|beggers in cape
|2 hr
|Im not shocked
|18
|Drop a name -- snitches
|3 hr
|guest
|5
|SEMO Drug Task Force, Area Agencies Arrest 27
|7 hr
|guest
|4
|Bill Maher
|8 hr
|wpww
|136
|Describe your last fart using a movie or song t... (Apr '14)
|8 hr
|guest28
|99
|Whiny Nasally Voiced girls and women (Jan '14)
|10 hr
|guest
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC