Trump Supporters Still Support Trump ...

Trump Supporters Still Support Trump - " And It Drives the Haters Nuts

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

RUSH: Sue in Carbondale, Illinois, which is not far from my hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. How are you doing? CALLER: I'm doing good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm, Watergate took a couple of years.... 2 hr guest 4
Do all women shave their big toes? (Mar '13) 3 hr James Furr 43
Puberty 3 hr guest 6
Trail of Tears 3 hr Happy Camper 15
Dana of Danas Pet Salon keeps getting my posts ... 5 hr Idiot 2
Advice for KFVS 12 7 hr Guest 89
shooting on henderson 8 hr Happy Camper 22
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cape Girardeau County was issued at May 15 at 9:31PM CDT

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC