Tractors owners to open restaurant in new Drury Plaza Hotel
Jackson restaurant Tractors will open a new restaurant called The Southerner in the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center this summer. Tractors owners Steve and Teresa Blankenship said in a news release the Southerner is a new concept drawn from "Teresa's Southern roots and their shared love of South's pace and hospitality."
