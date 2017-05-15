Tractors owners to open restaurant in...

Tractors owners to open restaurant in new Drury Plaza Hotel

Jackson restaurant Tractors will open a new restaurant called The Southerner in the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center this summer. Tractors owners Steve and Teresa Blankenship said in a news release the Southerner is a new concept drawn from "Teresa's Southern roots and their shared love of South's pace and hospitality."

