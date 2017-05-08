River flooding to threaten lives, property in central US through end of May
Residents in the Mississippi Valley preparing for the renewed threat of heavy rain and drenching thunderstorms late this week must do so amid the continuation of major river flooding. "High water levels will continue to impact travel along the Mississippi River as navigation and port operations are compromised," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.
