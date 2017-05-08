River flooding to threaten lives, pro...

River flooding to threaten lives, property in central US through end of May

Residents in the Mississippi Valley preparing for the renewed threat of heavy rain and drenching thunderstorms late this week must do so amid the continuation of major river flooding. "High water levels will continue to impact travel along the Mississippi River as navigation and port operations are compromised," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cape Girardeau County was issued at May 08 at 8:34PM CDT

