Railroads Continue Recovery in Midwest After Flooding

According to a service bulletin posted last Thursday, Union Pacific re-opened lines in Missouri from St. Louis to Jefferson City and Poplar Bluff. In a service advisory posted last Friday, BNSF noted its aggressive efforts to restore service on flooded track in three subdivisions: between Springfield, MO, and St. Louis, MO; between Crystal City, MO, and Cape Girardeau, MO; and between Thayer, MO, and Memphis, TN.

