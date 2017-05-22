Plaza Tire Opens Store No. 61 in Spri...

Plaza Tire Opens Store No. 61 in Springfield

Plaza Tire Service renovated a former automotive shop in Springfield, Mo., to be its 61st store. The 6,000-square-foot outlet has six bays.

