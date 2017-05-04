More rain means more worry in flooded...

More rain means more worry in flooded parts of Midwest

Tuesday May 2

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels. Heavy rain last weekend resulted in a sudden rise in rivers in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cape Girardeau County was issued at May 05 at 8:52PM CDT

Cape Girardeau, MO

