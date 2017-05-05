Missouri Man Accused of Sexually Attacking 2 Girls

The Southeast Missourian reports that Scott County prosecutors have charged Mark Friend of Benton with five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of first-degree statutory rape, and two counts of second-degree child molestation. A sheriff's investigator, Jessica Martin, says in a probable-cause statement filed with the criminal complaint that police interviewed the girls, ages 13 and 12, after fielding an anonymous tip that Friend had assaulted them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.