Missouri Man Accused of Sexually Attacking 2 Girls

The Southeast Missourian reports that Scott County prosecutors have charged Mark Friend of Benton with five counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of first-degree statutory rape, and two counts of second-degree child molestation. A sheriff's investigator, Jessica Martin, says in a probable-cause statement filed with the criminal complaint that police interviewed the girls, ages 13 and 12, after fielding an anonymous tip that Friend had assaulted them.

