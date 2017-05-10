Mississippi River cresting in flood-hit Illinois, southern Missouri
Nearly 10 million people across the Midwest were under a flood warning Saturday as several spots along the Mississippi River were expected to reach near-record crests this weekend, the latest threats to a region that got slammed this week by severe flooding. The river's cresting -- the highest stage or level of a flood wave -- was due to affect communities in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said, adding that even after a river crests, flooding can still be a problem.
