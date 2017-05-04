Midwest, South brace for flooding and tornadoes - Mon, 01 May 2017 PST
Parts of the U.S. Midwest and South braced for more flooding and possible tornadoes Monday following a weekend of deadly torrents and powerful winds that claimed at least 15 lives. Storms rolled eastward in a band stretching from Alabama into the Ohio River valley on Monday, leaving isolated pockets of damage in their wake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's screwing who at Southeast Hospital?
|42 min
|Curious
|1
|Come on Grant
|1 hr
|god1970
|3
|Georgetown University
|1 hr
|guest
|6
|nell holcomb
|1 hr
|guest
|20
|Hooking up from craigslist? (May '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|53
|Hurts Donuts
|5 hr
|Guest
|21
|do you know who they call e.t. in cape girardeau? (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Guest
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC