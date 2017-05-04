Midwest, South brace for flooding and...

Midwest, South brace for flooding and tornadoes - Mon, 01 May 2017 PST

Monday May 1 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Parts of the U.S. Midwest and South braced for more flooding and possible tornadoes Monday following a weekend of deadly torrents and powerful winds that claimed at least 15 lives. Storms rolled eastward in a band stretching from Alabama into the Ohio River valley on Monday, leaving isolated pockets of damage in their wake.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cape Girardeau County was issued at May 04 at 8:53PM CDT

Cape Girardeau, MO

