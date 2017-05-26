Illinois Marine veteran, 92, is 'some...

Illinois Marine veteran, 92, is 'something blue' at Missouri wedding

Friday May 26

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bill Lee Eblen, 92, was able to fulfill his goal of being the "something blue" at his niece's wedding in Missouri. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran recovered from an illness to fulfill his goal of being the "something blue" at his niece's wedding in Missouri.

