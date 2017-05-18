Getting a read on dyslexia

Missouri's legislative task force on dyslexia heard testimony during a Thursday meeting at the Capitol suggesting the state's teachers are not prepared to deal with dyslexia to the extent the task force would like. Dyslexia is a learning disorder that can cause students to read sentences backward, invert letters or words while reading or writing, mix up letters and numbers, or have difficulty matching written letters with their spoken sounds.

