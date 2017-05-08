Family of Missouri woman who died in cell sues jail
A wrongful-death lawsuit filed against a detention center in southeastern Missouri alleges jailers didn't offer proper medical care for a woman during an overdose. The lawsuit alleges jailers at the Mississippi County Detention Center failed to provide adequate medical care to 21-year-old Somer Nunnally, who was found dead in her cell in May 2015 after less than a day in custody.
