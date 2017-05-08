Cape Girardeau residents, Task Force ...

Cape Girardeau residents, Task Force 1 prepare for weekend flooding

Friday May 5

From left, Cape Girardeau residents Zach Geiser, Nick Geiser and Cody Dowdy place the last sandbags on a wall they built on Thursday in the neighborhood of Red Star. Nick Geiser said he estimated the wall to comprise nearly 600 sandbags.

