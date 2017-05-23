Cape Girardeau-area fire departments ...

Cape Girardeau-area fire departments receive grant to replace breathing equipment

Saturday May 6 Read more: KFVS12

Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant request to replace aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus , or air-masks as they are commonly called. The investment by FEMA sends $844,910 of federal funds back into southeast Missouri to help local fire departments "obtain the equipment to deliver quality services to our citizens as safely as possible for our firefighters."

