Thousands join in an Easter Egg Hunt at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, MO
Over 1,000 people came out to the Osage Center on Saturday, April 15 for Easter Egg Hunt with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department. The event had three groups of children to collect the Easter eggs.
