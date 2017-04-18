Show Me Center alerting Chris Stapleton concert goers of ticketing issue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - If you bought tickets to the upcoming Chris Stapleton concert at the Show Me Center, you'll need to read this story carefully to make sure you get in. According to Wil Gorman, Director of the Show Me Center, anyone who purchased a ticket to the concert over the phone or online was given two sets of tickets.
