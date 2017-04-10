Rising Mississippi river level gives ...

Rising Mississippi river level gives Alexander Co. residents reasons for concern

Monday Apr 10 Read more: KFVS12

The Mississippi River is set to crest on Tuesday, April 11 and one flood gate is already closed in Cape Girardeau. But across the river in Alexander County, even minor flooding is a major concern, after the levee there broke in last year's severe floods.

