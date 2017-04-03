Police looking for missing 23-year-ol...

Police looking for missing 23-year-old mom, son

Tuesday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Jackson police are looking for a mother and her son after they didn't show up for a doctor's appointment and haven't been seen or heard from since April 3. Kelli D. Burnell, 23, and her son, Presely Thomas, 4, left to go to a doctor's appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3 and didn't show up and have not been in contact with anyone since.

Flood Warning for Cape Girardeau County was issued at April 06 at 12:05PM CDT

Cape Girardeau, MO

