Police looking for missing 23-year-old mom, son

Jackson police are looking for a mother and her son after they didn't show up for a doctor's appointment and haven't been seen or heard from since April 3. Kelli D. Burnell, 23, and her son, Presely Thomas, 4, left to go to a doctor's appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3 and didn't show up and have not been in contact with anyone since.

