Police looking for missing 23-year-old mom, son
Jackson police are looking for a mother and her son after they didn't show up for a doctor's appointment and haven't been seen or heard from since April 3. Kelli D. Burnell, 23, and her son, Presely Thomas, 4, left to go to a doctor's appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3 and didn't show up and have not been in contact with anyone since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homegrown tomatoes growing season
|2 min
|Homegrown goodness
|1
|Who's the best eye doctor in Cape
|1 hr
|John Smith
|1
|Lonely neglected wife
|1 hr
|PoPo
|5
|Is Luhr Bros company good to work for
|2 hr
|Capt Yo Daddy
|111
|To have or not have children (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Guest
|18
|Drama Queen
|2 hr
|guest
|6
|Neurosurgeon (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|greatcare
|30
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC