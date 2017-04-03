Plaza Tire opens 60th retail store
There are 2 comments on the Tire Business story from Monday Apr 3, titled Plaza Tire opens 60th retail store.
Plaza Tire Service has opened its 60th retail store, a seven-bay location in Moberly, a city of about 14,000 located halfway between St. Louis and Kansas City. The 5,400-sq.-ft.
#1 Monday
You mean Plaza Higher. Higher on prices.
#2 Tuesday
You can always choose to shop somewhere else. I do
