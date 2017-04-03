Mississippi, Missouri rivers flooding...

Mississippi, Missouri rivers flooding, but minor damage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: KFVS12

Recent rains have pushed several rivers in Missouri, including the two big ones, above technical flood stage, but damage is expected to be minimal. The Mississippi River is at or slightly above flood stage at northeast Missouri towns like Canton and Hannibal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gas prices under Trump 11 min Smackdown 11
Looking for Jeff Gantt & Ashley Schwartz Gantt 1 hr Guest 24
Shame on you Mother of 2 2 hr Christian Perspec... 11
573 Food truck 4 hr guest 6
Mule Lip (Aug '10) 4 hr guest 108
Finally real proof that Jesus was Black and not... (Mar '13) 7 hr Guest 297
Our Congresman Jason Smith disgracing Missouri ... 8 hr Hmm 49
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,185,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC