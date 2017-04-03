Mississippi, Missouri rivers flooding, but minor damage
Recent rains have pushed several rivers in Missouri, including the two big ones, above technical flood stage, but damage is expected to be minimal. The Mississippi River is at or slightly above flood stage at northeast Missouri towns like Canton and Hannibal.
