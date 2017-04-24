Member of 'The Temptations' died in Cape Girardeau after show
The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't use Quality Tree Service
|4 min
|Boris
|66
|threesome or girl on girl (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|James furr
|13
|Pony Videotaping and posting on Facebook
|2 hr
|notalawyer
|5
|Plases for rent an landlord's
|3 hr
|ole willie
|2
|keep me right here waitin
|7 hr
|Guest
|18
|anyone know Mitchell Coomer?
|10 hr
|Joe Jackson
|1
|Here LILB and FAKE DUDE, Ever had wife seduced?
|12 hr
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC