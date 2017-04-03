Man serious injured after striking cu...

Man serious injured after striking culvert

SHANNON COUNTY, MO - A Southeast Missouri man is recovering after a crash early Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary I. Glidewell, 28, of New Madrid was traveling through Shannon County on U.S. 60 near Winona when the crash happened.

