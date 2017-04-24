Leroy Van Dykea s name honored with Sedalia highway designation -
Country music legend Leroy Van Dyke, right, of Smithton, autographs a record for Bill Anderson, owner of Anderson Broadcasting, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Saturday morning at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Van Dyke was honored in a ceremony with an unveiling of a U.S. Highway 50 sign in Sedalia bearing his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooking up from craigslist? (May '10)
|8 min
|Get over yourself
|44
|do you know who they call e.t. in cape girardeau? (Jan '11)
|18 min
|RumorsSuck
|9
|Great african american hero...Silky Johnston
|33 min
|TruthHurts
|25
|Bad Hair Crazy Club
|2 hr
|successful
|12
|does medicaid cover braces? (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Bruce
|630
|Havco (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Big D
|21
|Here LILB and FAKE DUDE, Ever had wife seduced?
|4 hr
|3somefun
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC