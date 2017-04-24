Leroy Van Dykea s name honored with S...

Leroy Van Dykea s name honored with Sedalia highway designation -

Sunday Apr 23

Country music legend Leroy Van Dyke, right, of Smithton, autographs a record for Bill Anderson, owner of Anderson Broadcasting, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Saturday morning at the Hayden Liberty Center Association for the Arts. Van Dyke was honored in a ceremony with an unveiling of a U.S. Highway 50 sign in Sedalia bearing his name.

