Laurie Holesapple v. Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
Attorney for Appellants: H. Lynn Henry of West Plains, MO Attorney for Respondent: Laurel E. Stevenson and Terri L. Parker of Springfield, MO Amicus Curiae United Fire & Casualty: John W. Grimm and John C. Steffens of Cape Girardeau, MO This case arises out of an automobile accident involving Joshua Holesapple and Preston Ary that occurred near a construction zone on Route 63 in West Plains, Missouri. Holesapple died in the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad wreck
|17 min
|Guest
|10
|Looking for Jeff Gantt & Ashley Schwartz Gantt
|4 hr
|Hubba u cootie
|22
|Our Congresman Jason Smith disgracing Missouri ...
|5 hr
|weknowcapezon
|46
|Finally real proof that Jesus was Black and not... (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|dreamhunk
|295
|Richard Cason - what a joke! (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|guest
|14
|Scott D. Reynolds
|7 hr
|guest
|5
|Cape Landlords (Jan '11)
|8 hr
|Arctic Fox
|35
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC