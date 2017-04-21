Larry Allen Lusk, LCDR Usn Ret. 1946-2017
Larry Allen Lusk, LCDR USN Ret., 71, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the family farm in Fayette, Mo. He was born March 26, 1946, in Pineville, Mo., to Robert Allen and Edith Alleen Dwight Lusk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooking up from craigslist? (May '10)
|31 min
|Get over yourself
|41
|Blue/Pink Dodge (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Guest
|2
|Great african american hero...Silky Johnston
|9 hr
|Brandi
|21
|Police chase in cape last night (Apr. 18)
|11 hr
|Ham
|11
|Who likes Schwetty balls?
|12 hr
|no1uno
|2
|Don't use Quality Tree Service
|13 hr
|Guest
|65
|The difference
|17 hr
|Hubba u cootie
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC