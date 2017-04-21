Larry Allen Lusk, LCDR Usn Ret. 1946-...

Larry Allen Lusk, LCDR Usn Ret. 1946-2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Fayette Advertiser

Larry Allen Lusk, LCDR USN Ret., 71, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri died Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the family farm in Fayette, Mo. He was born March 26, 1946, in Pineville, Mo., to Robert Allen and Edith Alleen Dwight Lusk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hooking up from craigslist? (May '10) 31 min Get over yourself 41
Blue/Pink Dodge (Aug '16) 3 hr Guest 2
Great african american hero...Silky Johnston 9 hr Brandi 21
Police chase in cape last night (Apr. 18) 11 hr Ham 11
Who likes Schwetty balls? 12 hr no1uno 2
Don't use Quality Tree Service 13 hr Guest 65
The difference 17 hr Hubba u cootie 21
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC