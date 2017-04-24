Intersection at Broadway & Main St. i...

Intersection at Broadway & Main St. in Cape Girardeau closed Wednesday

Wednesday Apr 26

The intersection at Broadway and Main Street will be closed Wednesday, April 26. It will take crews about a week to get it back open as crews work on finishing the new sidewalks. This project started back in February and much of Main Street has been closed during that time.

