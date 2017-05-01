Il man seriously injured in interstat...

Il man seriously injured in interstate crash

20 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

An Illinois man was taken to the hospital after a crash on interstate 57 on Saturday, April 29. It happened in Mississippi County, MO around 8:44 a.m. near mile marker 21 in the southbound lanes. The car was going south when it went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, then went off the right side of the road and hit a guard raid, then traveled back onto the road into the path of a semi truck, according to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol.

