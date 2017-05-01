Il man seriously injured in interstate crash
An Illinois man was taken to the hospital after a crash on interstate 57 on Saturday, April 29. It happened in Mississippi County, MO around 8:44 a.m. near mile marker 21 in the southbound lanes. The car was going south when it went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete barrier, then went off the right side of the road and hit a guard raid, then traveled back onto the road into the path of a semi truck, according to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nell holcomb
|59 min
|Gary
|2
|Advice for KFVS 12
|1 hr
|farka
|66
|do not buy from carmart (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Blind Faith
|73
|Where can I find some Great Rag Bologna? (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Guest
|50
|Pony Videotaping and posting on Facebook
|5 hr
|Dont tape me
|8
|Havco (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|Blind Faith
|24
|working with grown up three year olds
|9 hr
|grow up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC