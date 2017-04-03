Hail Mary! 9 Amazing Tales of Virgin Births in the Animal Kingdom
Forget what you know about the birds and the bees: Sometimes you just have to take matters into your own hands. Reproduction typically requires sperm from a male to fertilize a woman's egg, but in some cases, nature has outsmarted the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump's wall
|1 hr
|DebraE
|389
|Bad wreck
|8 hr
|Hubba u cootie
|11
|Looking for Jeff Gantt & Ashley Schwartz Gantt
|13 hr
|Hubba u cootie
|22
|Our Congresman Jason Smith disgracing Missouri ...
|14 hr
|weknowcapezon
|46
|Finally real proof that Jesus was Black and not... (Mar '13)
|16 hr
|dreamhunk
|295
|Richard Cason - what a joke! (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|guest
|14
|Scott D. Reynolds
|16 hr
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC