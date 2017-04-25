Former Naval FMF Corpsman Creates Coffee That Caters To Those On The Front Lines
When you take a U.S. Navy FMF Hospital Corpsman out of the Navy, what do you get? You get great coffee. Counter Strike Coffee , based in the northwest greater Houston area, is owned and run by U.S. Navy veteran, HM2 Brandon "Doc" Buttrey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't use Quality Tree Service
|4 min
|Boris
|66
|threesome or girl on girl (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|James furr
|13
|Pony Videotaping and posting on Facebook
|2 hr
|notalawyer
|5
|Plases for rent an landlord's
|4 hr
|ole willie
|2
|keep me right here waitin
|7 hr
|Guest
|18
|anyone know Mitchell Coomer?
|10 hr
|Joe Jackson
|1
|Here LILB and FAKE DUDE, Ever had wife seduced?
|12 hr
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC