First Friday features Southeast student's metal sculptures
The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold their annual Artist of the Month exhibition titled "The Work of Cherie Markham" by Southeast Missouri State University student Cherie Markham opening May 5, the First Friday in May. The exhibition reception is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. May 5, and is located on the second floor of Catapult Creative House, 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, MO. Her sculptures play on these connections while also exploring the multifaceted nature of the function and faade of the material.
