Cape Girardeau Nature Center seeks volunteers
Volunteers at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center help maintain the native plant gardens, present nature-focused programs to public audiences, help with animal care and more. "The great thing about volunteering is that you can participate in whatever element you want," Jamie Koehler, Nature Center assistant manager and volunteer coordinator said.
