Cape Comic Con Kicks off at Osage Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Comic book fans, super hero enthusiasts, and pop culture gurus unite - the Cape Comic Con is here at last! For three days, people in costume will fill the Osage Center. The goal: engage with professional comic book artists, and publishers, and survey more than 100 tables of comics and merchandise for fans of all genres to enjoy.

