Cape Comic Con Kicks off at Osage Center

Cape Comic Con Kicks off at Osage Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - Comic book fans, super hero enthusiasts, and pop culture gurus unite - the Cape Comic Con is here at last! For three days, people in costume will fill the Osage Center. The goal: engage with professional comic book artists, and publishers, and survey more than 100 tables of comics and merchandise for fans of all genres to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coad Toyota Auto Repair & Maintenance (Jun '09) 33 min Guest 5
Looking for old friend 56 min Whosse ded 51
The pony 2 hr wolverine 14
Don't use Quality Tree Service 2 hr Smackdown 48
Richie Rouggly 2 hr Eddie 2
Melissa Bonta 4 hr guest 2
Exel (Jun '14) 4 hr Guest 111
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cape Girardeau County was issued at April 21 at 7:59PM CDT

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC