1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-55...

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-55 in Scott Co., MO

Thursday Apr 13

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 at mile marker 91.8, just near the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. After the crash, two people were trapped in the car.

