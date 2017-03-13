Woman cited with DWI after crashing i...

Woman cited with DWI after crashing into guardrail

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: KAIT-TV

MALDEN, MO - Before she could be flown to the hospital, police cited a woman with driving while intoxicated following a one-vehicle crash that seriously injured her. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route MM, three miles west of Malden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Girardeau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is cape getting a harbor frieght? 27 min Guest 11
trump's wall 1 hr guest 94
kfvs sucks! 1 hr liberal 44
negro I hardly knew you 1 hr guest 10
Kinda different measurement 8 hr Someone 2
Expectations 10 hr Guest 7
Golden Corral 19 hr Lol 26
See all Cape Girardeau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now

Cape Girardeau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Girardeau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Cape Girardeau, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC