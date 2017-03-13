Woman cited with DWI after crashing into guardrail
MALDEN, MO - Before she could be flown to the hospital, police cited a woman with driving while intoxicated following a one-vehicle crash that seriously injured her. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Route MM, three miles west of Malden.
