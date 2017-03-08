Sprint's long VoIP patent war leads to $140M verdict against Time Warner
Sprint has been filing patent lawsuits over VoIP for more than a decade now, and the company may have just scored its biggest payout yet. On Friday, a jury in Sprint's home district of Kansas City said that Time Warner Cable, now part of Charter Communications , must pay $139.8 million for infringing several patents related to VoIP technology.
