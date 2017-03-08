SEMO Food Bank collects more than 5 tons of food for tornado victims
SEMO Food Bank collected 21 pallets of food from Walmart stores in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Perryville in Missouri. Donations from these stores total over 10,647 pounds.
