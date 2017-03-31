Savannah Amato, APSU Track and Field solid in Florida Relays
Small was the group but mighty were the finishes for Austin Peay State University track and field at the Florida Relays, hosted by the University of Florida. Sophomore Savannah Amato 's sixth-place, 3.85m pole vault mark put her right back where she belonged-at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference pole vault standings.
