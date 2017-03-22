Reports: Severe thunderstorms erupt across south-central US
Damaging storms will take aim at a portion of the south-central United States on Thursday, threatening areas from Missouri to Tennessee. The primary impacts from the severe weather will be damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trump's wall
|3 min
|Guest
|109
|Motorcycle Club (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|death or wish dead
|142
|Im the kitty
|2 hr
|Guest
|3
|Do girls think bi guys are hot? (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Jesus On A Stick 666
|151
|Anyone ever had or let their wife be seduced by... (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|3somefun
|538
|Lil Lambs Not Charity
|3 hr
|Guest
|9
|He was GONGED!
|4 hr
|Radio Days
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC