Missouri welfare program helped no one in 5 years

A new report shows withheld funding and lack of follow-through effectively killed a program aimed at allowing Missouri residents receiving child support to accept wage hikes without losing state assistance. The Hand-up Program was approved in 2012 to help lessen the so-called cliff effect of when the state cuts child-care assistance funding when a person's income exceeds a certain threshold, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

