Investigator: Accused southeast Missouri burglar made sandwich during break-in
Authorities in southeast Missouri say a burglar accused of pilfering guns, diamond rings and other items from a home also apparently raided the refrigerator. The Southeast Missourian of Cape Girardeau reports that investigators say 57-year-old Thomas Dudley fixed himself a sandwich during the March 18 break-in.
