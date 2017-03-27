"Destiny Diversity" opens today

The first solo art exhibition of Dr Hafiza Nilofar Khan, a Bangladeshi American visual artist is in town from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will be held at Dhaka's Radius Art Gallery from March 31 to April 2. The opening of the show, entitled "Destiny Diversity" will be inaugurated by Professor Rokeya Sultana of Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Art. Architect-artist Mustapha Khaled Polash will be special guest at the event.

