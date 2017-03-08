Crowds come to support Trump in Capit...

Crowds come to support Trump in Capital City

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: News Tribune

Hundreds of Trump supporters peacefully march around the Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017 in solidarity and celebration of the president as part of the national March 4 Trump movement. "Stop the fight, Let's Unite" March4Trump, a grassroots organization, grew into a nationwide movement organizers said shows support for the president and works to peacefully unite all people in honor of America.

