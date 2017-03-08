Crowds come to support Trump in Capital City
Hundreds of Trump supporters peacefully march around the Capitol Saturday, March 4, 2017 in solidarity and celebration of the president as part of the national March 4 Trump movement. "Stop the fight, Let's Unite" March4Trump, a grassroots organization, grew into a nationwide movement organizers said shows support for the president and works to peacefully unite all people in honor of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cape Girardeau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentists
|15 min
|Chica
|1
|Advice for KFVS 12
|33 min
|Blind Faith
|45
|st francis affairs
|1 hr
|BeenThereDoneThat
|15
|Drugs (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Legit
|37
|Ladies over 50
|3 hr
|Bambi
|2
|old guys
|6 hr
|guest
|23
|best radio stations in area (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Cape Girardeau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC